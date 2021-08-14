Scoreboard at stumps: India vs England, Day 2, second Test

Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 364 allout England 1st innings: Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49 Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11 Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0 Joe Root not out 180 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Siraj 57 Jos Buttler b Ishant 23 Moeen Ali c Kohli b Ishant 27 Sam Curran c Rohit b Ishant 0 Ollie Robinson lbw b Siraj 6 Mark Wood run out (Ravindra Jadeja/Pant) 5 James Anderson b Shami 0 Extras: (b-5, lb-6, w-5, nb-17) 33 Total: 391 allout in 128 overs Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3, 229-4, 283-5, 341-6, 341-7, 357-8, 371-9, 391-10.

Advertisement

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 24-4-69-3, Jasprit Bumrah 26-6-79-0, Mohammed Shami 26-3-95-2, Mohammed Siraj 30-7-94-4, Ravindra Jadeja 22-1-43-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)