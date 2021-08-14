Left Menu

Cricket-Red-hot Root helps England nose ahead at Lord's

While Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, maintained his red-hot form, Bairstow regained his mojo with a fighting 57, his first test fifty in 20 innings. Mohammed Siraj (4-94) had Bairstow caught in the slip after cramping him for room as the batsman tried to pull a short-pitched delivery from round the wicket.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:34 IST
Cricket-Red-hot Root helps England nose ahead at Lord's
England were all out for 391, taking a slender 27-run first-innings lead, riding Root's majestic knock on an entertaining day of test cricket at Lord's. Image Credit: Twitter @root66
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England captain Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 180 for his second hundred of the series to help his team eclipse India's first innings total of 364 on day three of the second test on Saturday.

England were all out for 391, taking a slender 27-run first-innings lead, riding Root's majestic knock on an entertaining day of test cricket at Lord's. The 30-year-old became the second English batsman after Alastair Cook to score 9000 test runs. His 22nd test hundred was studded with 18 fours.

It was a significant turnaround for England who were reeling on 23-2 when Root walked out to bat on Friday. Having added 85 runs with Rory Burns to arrest the slide, Root forged a century partnership with Jonny Bairstow to further consolidate England's position.

They batted throughout the morning session, much to the frustration of the Indian bowlers who tried all they could but just could not separate them. While Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, maintained his red-hot form, Bairstow regained his mojo with a fighting 57, his first test fifty in 20 innings.

Mohammed Siraj (4-94) had Bairstow caught in the slip after cramping him for room as the batsman tried to pull a short-pitched delivery from round the wicket. Root, who has scored more than 27% of England's runs in 2021, brought up his hundred with a tight single off Jasprit Bumrah.

The 30-year-old took off his helmet and soaked in the applause from the crowd before being embraced by Jos Buttler. Ishant Sharma (3-69) sent back Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in successive deliveries but Root kept going at the other end.

Realising he was running out of partners, Root played a cheeky reverse ramp shot against Siraj to score a boundary over the slip cordon, and followed it with a second successive four. James Anderson survived a 10-ball over from Bumrah but lost his off-stump to Mohammed Shami to be the last man out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobod...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021