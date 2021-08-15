Cycling-Roglic wins time trial to take early Vuelta lead

Primoz Roglic got off the perfect start in his bid to win the Vuelta a Espana for a third consecutive year by winning the individual time trial in Saturday's opening stage in Burgos. Roglic was in top form after winning the gold medal in the Olympic time trial in Tokyo and set off last, aiming to topple frontrunner Alex Aranburu of Spain.

The reigning Vuelta champion finished the 7.1km course in eight minutes and 32 seconds, beating Aranburu by six seconds to take the red jersey and a healthy early lead on his general classification contenders. The Slovenian has a lead of 27 seconds over Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner who is seen as Roglic's main rival for this Vuelta title and came 46th on the day.

Richard Carapaz, the 2019 Giro d'Italia champion and gold medallist in the Olympic road race, trails Roglic by 25 seconds after coming 35th. Sunday's stage two is a flat 166.7 km race from Caleruega to Burgos. Gamonal.

