Soccer-Inter Milan announce double signing of Dzeko and Dumfries

Inter Milan have completed the double signing of veteran striker Edin Dzeko from AS Roma and Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries, the Italian champions announced on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-08-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 02:09 IST
Dutch full-back Dumfries, who scored twice for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, joins on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven, signing a deal until June 2025. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Inter Milan have completed the double signing of veteran striker Edin Dzeko from AS Roma and Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries, the Italian champions announced on Saturday. Dzeko, 35, has been brought in to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined English Premier League side, Chelsea, in a club-record 97.5 million pound ($135.16 million) deal on Thursday, and has signed a two-year deal in Milan.

Dutch full-back Dumfries, who scored twice for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, joins on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven, signing a deal until June 2025. Dzeko and Dumfries take Inter's transfer dealings to three signings this summer after Turkish free agent Hakan Calhanoglu moved across the city from AC Milan at the end of his contract.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Dzeko arrives at San Siro after five years in Rome, where he scored 119 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions to become the club's third-highest scorer of all time, behind Francesco Totti (307 goals) and Roberto Pruzzo (138). Dzeko did in fact play and score for Inter in a friendly win over Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday before his signing was officially announced. ($1 = 0.7213 pounds)

