Soccer-Atletico win 2-0 to extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
Jefferson Savarino got both goals as Atletico Mineiro extended their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to five points on Saturday with a 2-0 win over second-placed Palmeiras. The victory was Atletico’s ninth consecutive league win, a club record. It also equaled the record winning run by one club in a single season, dating to 2003.
Jefferson Savarino got both goals as Atletico Mineiro extended their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to five points on Saturday with a 2-0 win over second-placed Palmeiras. Palmeiras had Patrick de Paula sent off in 36 minutes and nine minutes later Savarino slid in at the back post to meet a cross from the left.
The Venezuelan winger got a second 17 minutes into the second period with a goal similar to his first, again sliding in to convert a ball across the face of the goal. The victory was Atletico’s ninth consecutive league win, a club record. It also equaled the record winning run by one club in a single season, dating to 2003.
