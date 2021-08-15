Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool condemn homophobic chants aimed at Norwich's Gilmour

Liverpool have condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road.

Liverpool have condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road. Scotland international Gilmour, who joined Norwich on loan this season from Chelsea, was targeted by a section of Liverpool fans during the match.

The chants were called out on Twitter by 'Kop Outs', Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1426632542413856770: "The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs. "We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future."

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool on Saturday as they got their 2021-22 league campaign off to a flying start.

