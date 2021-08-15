Left Menu

German soccer leagues to have 1st female CEO next year

Germanys top two soccer divisions will have a female chief executive for the first time next year.Donata Hopfen is to take over from outgoing German soccer league DFL CEO Christian Seifert on a three-year contract from January 2022, the governing body said Saturday.Hopfen is the right personality for one of the most important positions in German soccer.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 09:39 IST
German soccer leagues to have 1st female CEO next year
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's top two soccer divisions will have a female chief executive for the first time next year.

Donata Hopfen is to take over from outgoing German soccer league (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert on a three-year contract from January 2022, the governing body said Saturday.

"Hopfen is the right personality for one of the most important positions in German soccer. In a time of change, she has all the qualities and the assertiveness to lead the DFL on behalf of the clubs of the Bundesliga and second division into an ongoing successful future," said supervisory board chairman Peter Peters.

The 45-year-old Hopfen is currently managing director of a corporate investment firm and she previously spent 14 years at the Axel Springer media group, including as managing director of the Bild tabloid group.

"I am already looking forward to tackling current and future challenges, together with the clubs and the DFL team," Hopfen was quoted as saying.

Peters said the DFL could benefit from Hopfen's "extensive experience in media and digitalization." Seifert was initially to remain in charge through June 2022 but he agreed with the DFL to end the contract earlier than planned. The DFL said he will remain available to provide advice as required to the new management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021