Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence

Van Dijk played just five league games last season before his injury and Liverpool felt his absence as they were unable to defend their league title, finishing in third place. "Mentally it's tough," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 09:59 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk said he was excited to return from his "mentally tough" injury layoff as the Netherlands international played Premier League football after nearly 10 months in Saturday's 3-0 win at promoted Norwich City. Liverpool eased into the new Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned them a comfortable victory.

The Merseyside club enjoyed a relatively trouble-free evening at Carrow Road with defensive linchpin Van Dijk making his first top-flight appearance after picking up a serious knee injury in last season's Merseyside derby in October. Van Dijk played just five league games last season before his injury and Liverpool felt his absence as they were unable to defend their league title, finishing in third place.

"Mentally it's tough," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "One day you're fully fit, the next you're full of medication and in pain. "We had more injuries in key positions (last season) so couldn't play our game, the way we want to play, with high pressure.

"To be back out there helping the boys, I hope to continue that. I need games - the manager knows it, I know it. It's a good start. Now we have time to recover for next week," the BBC quoted the Dutchman as saying. Liverpool host Burnley on Aug. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021