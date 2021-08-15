Left Menu

PCB to organise wicketkeepers specialised camp at NHPC from Monday

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) National High-Performance Centre will host a specialised camp for wicketkeepers from Monday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:44 IST
PCB to organise wicketkeepers specialised camp at NHPC from Monday
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) National High-Performance Centre will host a specialised camp for wicketkeepers from Monday. A total of 12 promising wicketkeepers from across the country will take part in the four-day-long camp who were part of the domestic cricket last year.

The wicketkeepers who are on national duty will be invited in due course ahead of the upcoming domestic cricket season. "NHPC's fielding and wicketkeeping coach Atiq-uz-Zaman will supervise the camp which is aimed at identifying back-up wicketkeepers and improving their skills ahead of an action-packed domestic and international cricket season," said PCB in an official release.

During the course of the camp, the wicketkeepers will engage in fitness, skill-work and batting drills. The following wicketkeepers will take part in the camp (players not engaged in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League):

Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp: Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab), Aftab Alam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab), Ali Shan (Southern Punjab), Hidayatullah (Balochistan), Maqbool Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Saifullah Bangash (Sindh), Shawaiz Irfan (Central Punjab), Shehryar Rizvi (Sindh), Umair Masood (Northern), Waqar Hussain (Southern Punjab) and Zubair Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021