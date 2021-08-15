Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat sends apology to WFI, disciplinary committee to take call

Grappler Vinesh Phogat has apologised to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the body temporarily suspended her over disciplinary issues at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:16 IST
Vinesh Phogat sends apology to WFI, disciplinary committee to take call
Grappler Vinesh Phogat (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Grappler Vinesh Phogat has apologised to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the body temporarily suspended her over disciplinary issues at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. "She has sent an e-mail, the committee will see her response and it depends whether they are satisfied with it or not. The disciplinary committee will take the call," sources within the WFI told ANI.

The WFI had handed a temporary suspension to grappler Vinesh Phogat over her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics. The federation was then awaiting a reply from the grappler. "Yes, a temporary suspension has been given, we are waiting for her reply and then we will decide further course of action," sources within the know of developments had told ANI.

The grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members. Grappler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus' Vanesa at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

