WI pacer Jayden Seales reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:45 IST
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Kingston.

The incident occurred in the 70th over of Pakistan's first innings, after the dismissal of batsman Hasan Ali, when Seales used inappropriate language towards Hasan which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from him.

Seales was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ''using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.'' ''In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Seales, for whom it was the first offense in a 24-month period,'' the ICC said in a statement.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction, which was ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

Seales pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite, Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid, and TV umpire Leslie Reifer. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

