Harry Kane is professional, he's here at Tottenham with smile, says Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said that striker Harry Kane is a thorough professional and he is sporting a smile while coming out for training sessions. There have been constant transfer rumours regarding Kane and it is being said that he is likely to link up with Manchester City.

"Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile. There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club. I'm just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional," Goal.com quoted Lloris is saying. "The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate," he added.

Lloris also said that his job is to ensure that the team is going in the right direction and there are not many distractions. "The most important for me as the captain and a player is to see my teammates going in the same direction, together. But we are in a period that a lot of things can happen," said Lloris.

"It is also the message from the manager, he just wants players focused on training sessions and focused on the competition, and then we will see what will happen. As a player, a teammate, I have no words to say. It belongs to the club and Harry to find a solution," he added. Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Manchester City in their first match of the Premier League later today. (ANI)

