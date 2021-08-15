Left Menu

Harry Kane is professional, he's here at Tottenham with smile, says Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said that striker Harry Kane is a thorough professional and he is sporting a smile while coming out for training sessions.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:54 IST
Harry Kane is professional, he's here at Tottenham with smile, says Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said that striker Harry Kane is a thorough professional and he is sporting a smile while coming out for training sessions. There have been constant transfer rumours regarding Kane and it is being said that he is likely to link up with Manchester City.

"Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile. There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club. I'm just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional," Goal.com quoted Lloris is saying. "The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate," he added.

Lloris also said that his job is to ensure that the team is going in the right direction and there are not many distractions. "The most important for me as the captain and a player is to see my teammates going in the same direction, together. But we are in a period that a lot of things can happen," said Lloris.

"It is also the message from the manager, he just wants players focused on training sessions and focused on the competition, and then we will see what will happen. As a player, a teammate, I have no words to say. It belongs to the club and Harry to find a solution," he added. Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Manchester City in their first match of the Premier League later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021