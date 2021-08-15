Left Menu

Rugby-Australia's governing body will rethink Giteau Law, says CEO Marinos

Rugby Australia will look into its "Giteau Law" criteria to expand its eligibility laws and broaden its pool of players for Wallabies selection, chief executive Andy Marinos said. The Giteau Law allows players not attached to Australian Super Rugby teams to be eligible for Wallabies selection if they have played in more than 60 tests and spent seven seasons in Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:24 IST
Rugby-Australia's governing body will rethink Giteau Law, says CEO Marinos
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia will look into its "Giteau Law" criteria to expand its eligibility laws and broaden its pool of players for Wallabies selection, chief executive Andy Marinos said. The Giteau Law allows players not attached to Australian Super Rugby teams to be eligible for Wallabies selection if they have played in more than 60 tests and spent seven seasons in Australia. The rule was implemented in 2015.

Australia places limits on the eligibility of overseas-based players to represent the country to encourage more to stay home and support domestic rugby. "We do need to look into eligibility," Marinos told the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday. "I'm not saying it's going to be alpha and omega. But it will certainly bring a lot more experience and a lot more depth across the board.

"When you look at the pool of talent from which we are selecting in comparison to our biggest rivals; be it New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, England - they have access and the ability to choose their very best players no matter where they're playing." Pundits have urged Rugby Australia to do away with the curbs, saying they have done little to prevent a player drain to more lucrative overseas markets while weakening the Wallabies' playing stocks.

Australia lost the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th straight year after they were beaten 57-22 by New Zealand on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021