75th Independence Day: Team India hoist flag ahead of Day 4 of Lord's Test

Before the start of Day 4 of the ongoing Lord's Test against England, Team India hoisted the tri-colour as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a photo in which Kohli and Co can be seen hoisting the national flag and then singing the national anthem.

"On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag," tweeted BCCI. Mohammed Siraj led India's charge to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three.

England lead by 27 runs and when India takes on the field on Sunday, the visitors will look to score as many runs as possible in the second innings. Earlier, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashrama, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

