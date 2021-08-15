Sharma eyes good finish despite last hole trouble at Cazoo Classic

India's Shubhankar Sharma was going great guns at 6-under through 17 holes and headed for a top-5 when he ran into a double-bogey at the very last hole of the third round at Cazoo Classic here.

Sharma ended the day at 4-under 68 and was 7-under through 54 holes and from tied 3 at one stage slipped to tied 19 at the end of the day. Yet with his game looking good again he has a chance to make a bid for top-5 or even better with a solid final day.

Advertisement

Sharma had 17 birdies over three days, but he also gave away four bogeys each on the first two days and then one bogey and one double on the third. On the third day, he started with a bogey but then birdied second, fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth to turn in 4-under 32 and added two more birdies on 12th and 16th, before he went into the water and found a double bogey on 18th.

The other Indians -- Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, and Ajeetesh Sandhu -- had missed the cut.

Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard moved into a commanding three-shot lead. The 20-year-old produced a magnificent course record 62 at London Golf Club to set himself up for his European Tour title.

The young Dane, who won twice in 2020 including at the Belfry in the ISPS HANDA UK Championship had a flawless ten under round.

The closest challengers heading into the final round are Scot Calum Hill, who shared the leading heading into the final day at last week's Hero Open before losing out to compatriot Grant Forrest. Also in tied second is Jordan Smith.

They both carded rounds of 70 to move to 11 under par, one shot ahead of Richard Bland and fellow Englishman Dale Whitnell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)