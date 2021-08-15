Left Menu

Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Deepti Sharma rings bell at Lords before start of Day 4

Indian Women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma rang the bell at the Home of Cricket to set the ball rolling before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing Lord's Test between India and England.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:51 IST
Deepti Sharma (Photo: Twitter/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma rang the bell at the Home of Cricket to set the ball rolling before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing Lord's Test between India and England. BCCI confirmed it on their official Twitter handle, as they wrote: "#TeamIndia all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 rung the bell at Lord's before the start of play on Day #ENGvIND."

The ringing of the bell during a Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground by an international cricketer, an administrator is a tradition that started in 2007 and has been followed since then. Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer had rung a five-minute bell before the start of the third day of the ongoing Test match.

Mohammed Siraj led India's charge to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three. England lead by 27 runs and when India takes on the field on Sunday, the visitors will look to score as many runs as possible in the second innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

