Diego Costa signs for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on free transfer

Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on a free transfer after not playing football for eight months.

ANI | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:09 IST
Diego Costa (Photo: Twitter/Diego Costa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on a free transfer after not playing football for eight months. The 32-year-old has reportedly committed to a contract that will see him remain with the Brazilian outfit until December 2022, as per Goal.com.

Costa rejoined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea on a permanent three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018, but left Wanda Metropolitano midway through the 2020-21 campaign. The Spanish Club then cited 'personal reasons' for that abrupt move. Diego now has opted to return to his country of birth after a 16-year career in European football.

'From the world to Belo Horizonte: Diego Costa is now from Clube Atletico Mineiro,' the club tweeted to their followers on Sunday. Before re-joining Madrid based team, Costa spent his three-year at Stamford Bridge in which he won two Premier League titles and scored 59 goals in 120 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

