Diego Costa signs for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on free transfer

Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on a free transfer after not playing football for eight months. The 32-year-old has reportedly committed to a contract that will see him remain with the Brazilian outfit until December 2022, as per Goal.com.

Costa rejoined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea on a permanent three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018, but left Wanda Metropolitano midway through the 2020-21 campaign. The Spanish Club then cited 'personal reasons' for that abrupt move. Diego now has opted to return to his country of birth after a 16-year career in European football.

'From the world to Belo Horizonte: Diego Costa is now from Clube Atletico Mineiro,' the club tweeted to their followers on Sunday. Before re-joining Madrid based team, Costa spent his three-year at Stamford Bridge in which he won two Premier League titles and scored 59 goals in 120 games. (ANI)

