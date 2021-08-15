Soccer-Germany and Bayern great Mueller dies aged 75

Left Menu

Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday. "Today is a sad, black day for Bayern and all of its fans.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:12 IST
Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

"Today is a sad, black day for Bayern and all of its fans. Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there has ever been and a fine person, a personality in world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement https://fcbayern.com/de/news/2021/08/der-fc-bayern-trauert-um-gerd-mueller?shortURL=gtjiH.

"We're united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family. Without Gerd Mueller, Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever."

