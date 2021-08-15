Deepti Sharma rings in fourth day's play at Lord's

Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Sunday was bestowed with the honour by ringing the prestigious bell to mark the start of the fourth day's play in the second men's Test between India and England at the hallowed Lord's.

''A pleasure to welcome @Deepti_Sharma06 to ring the five-minute bell at Lord's this morning #Love Lord's #ENGvIND,'' tweeted Lord's Cricket Ground through their official handle along with Deepti's picture.

The custom of ringing bell to start a day's proceedings was started by the MCC in 2007.

The 23-year-old Deepti, a left-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler, has played 116 internationals across three formats.

The Agra-born cricketer is also currently playing in the inaugural edition of the 'The Hundred'.

