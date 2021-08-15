Left Menu

India struggling at 56/3 at lunch on Day 4

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:42 IST
India struggling at 56/3 at lunch on Day 4
India were 56 for three in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against England here on Sunday. The lead stood at a measly 29 runs for the visitors, with three of their top batsmen back in the dressing room.

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's.

Brief scores: India: 364 all out and 56/3 in 25 overs (Rohit Sharma 21, Virat Kohli 20; Mark Wood 2/16) England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs.

