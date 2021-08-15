Left Menu

Rallying-Neuville takes home win in Belgium, Ogier extends lead

Neuville led from the opening day on the asphalt roads around Ypres and beat Irish team mate Craig Breen by 30.7 seconds with Finand's Kalle Rovanpera third for Toyota and a further 12.4 behind. Toyota's seven-times world champion Ogier finished fifth and, with four rounds remaining, moved 38 points clear of Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans, who was fourth but scored fewer bonus points in the final Power Stage. Frenchman Ogier took four, Neuville three, Rovanpera two and Evans the final one.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:59 IST
Rallying-Neuville takes home win in Belgium, Ogier extends lead

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville took his first win of the world rally championship season in his home round in Belgium on Sunday as French rival Sebastien Ogier extended his overall lead by a point. Neuville led from the opening day on the asphalt roads around Ypres and beat Irish team mate Craig Breen by 30.7 seconds with Finand's Kalle Rovanpera third for Toyota and a further 12.4 behind.

Toyota's seven-times world champion Ogier finished fifth and, with four rounds remaining, moved 38 points clear of Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans, who was fourth but scored fewer bonus points in the final Power Stage. Sunday's leg was at and around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in eastern Belgium, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak taking five bonus points. Frenchman Ogier took four, Neuville three, Rovanpera two and Evans the final one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021