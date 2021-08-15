Rallying-Neuville takes home win in Belgium, Ogier extends lead

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville took his first win of the world rally championship season in his home round in Belgium on Sunday as French rival Sebastien Ogier extended his overall lead by a point. Neuville led from the opening day on the asphalt roads around Ypres and beat Irish team mate Craig Breen by 30.7 seconds with Finand's Kalle Rovanpera third for Toyota and a further 12.4 behind.

Toyota's seven-times world champion Ogier finished fifth and, with four rounds remaining, moved 38 points clear of Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans, who was fourth but scored fewer bonus points in the final Power Stage. Sunday's leg was at and around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in eastern Belgium, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak taking five bonus points. Frenchman Ogier took four, Neuville three, Rovanpera two and Evans the final one.

