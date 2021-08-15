Left Menu

Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 3, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:01 IST
Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 3, second Test
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings: 391 all out India 2nd Innings K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5 Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 3 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20 Ajinkya Rahane batting 1 Extras: (lb-5, nb-1) 6 Total: 56/3 in 25 overs Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3 Bowling: James Anderson 9-4-13-0, Ollie Robinson 6-3-16-0, Mark Wood 5-2-16-2, Sam Curran 5-0-6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021