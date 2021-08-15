Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 3, second Test
Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings: 391 all out India 2nd Innings K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5 Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 3 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20 Ajinkya Rahane batting 1 Extras: (lb-5, nb-1) 6 Total: 56/3 in 25 overs Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3 Bowling: James Anderson 9-4-13-0, Ollie Robinson 6-3-16-0, Mark Wood 5-2-16-2, Sam Curran 5-0-6-1.
