India 105/3 at tea on Day 4

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:20 IST
India were 105 for three in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second Test against England here on Sunday. The lead stood at 78 runs for the visitors, with three of their top batsmen back in the dressing room.

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's.

Brief scores: India: 364 all out and 105/3 in 53 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 29 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 24 batting; Mark Wood 2/33) England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

