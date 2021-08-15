Scoreboard at tea: India vs England, Day 4, second Test

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings: 391 all out India 2nd Innings K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5 Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 29 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20 Ajinkya Rahane batting 24 Extras: (lb-5, nb-1) 6 Total: 105/3 in 53overs Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3 Bowling: James Anderson 13-5-16-0, Ollie Robinson 10-6-20-0, Mark Wood 13-3-33-2, Sam Curran 10-1-19-1, Moeen Ali 7-1-12-0.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)