Soccer-Kane left out of Tottenham squad to face Manchester City

Striker Harry Kane was left out of Tottenham Hotspur's squad for Sunday's Premier League encounter with champions Manchester City as speculation about his future at the north London club intensified.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:37 IST
Striker Harry Kane was left out of Tottenham Hotspur's squad for Sunday's Premier League encounter with champions Manchester City as speculation about his future at the north London club intensified. Kane has been linked with the champions all summer with manager Pep Guardiola telling reporters last week that City were interested in him but it was up to Tottenham to make the move happen.

The England captain had been training individually while quarantining at the club's training base since returning from a holiday in the Bahamas following England's defeat by Italy in the European Championship final last month. New manager Nuno Espirito Santo had remained coy on the future of Kane - who returned to training only on Friday - but denied there had been confusion surrounding his situation.

Spurs are trying to improve on their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

