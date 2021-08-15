Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rahane, Pujara start rebuilding for visitors (Tea, Day 4)

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara showed remarkable determination to frustrate England's bowling attack in the second session of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. At the tea break, India's score read 105/3 after 53 overs, leading the hosts by 78 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (29 off 148) and Ajinkya Rahane (24 off 74) are currently unbeaten at the crease as they brought up the 50-run partnership between them. The duo took 175 balls to get to that mark as they looked well set now.

Resuming at 56/3, Pujara showed immense resilience as he reached the 12 run mark after playing a century of balls. He along with Rahane saw out the first hour rather easily and it was the English bowlers who were put under a bit of pressure by the duo. Both batsmen did not relent by the body blows and short pitch delivery, as they kept on chipping away at the runs, and in the end, it was ensured that India took the honours in the second session. By the time, the first two hours of play came to and, the visitors were leading by 78 runs with seven wickets in the bag.

Earlier in the first session, England had a flying start to the day as pacer Mark Wood dismissed India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul while Sam Curran sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion as the visitors were put on the back foot. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 18 runs for the first wicket, but the partnership was finally broken in the 10th over as Mark Wood sent Rahul (5) back to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma (21) might have dispatched Mark Wood for a six while playing a pull shot, but the same led to his dismissal in the very same over and India was reduced to 27/2. Later, Sam Curran sent Kohli (20) back to the pavilion.

Brief Scores: India 364 and 105/3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 29*, Ajinkya Rahane 24*, Mark Wood 2-33); England 391. (ANI)

