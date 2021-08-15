Soccer-Mainz upset Leipzig in season opener

Mainz 05 struck early to stun last season's Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig 1-0 on Sunday and spoil new coach Jesse Marsch's Bundesliga debut in their opening game of the campaign. Mainz's Moussa Niakhate tapped in at the far post in the 13th minute after a disastrous attempt to clear the ball from Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele lobbed it into the path of the goal scorer.

Lee Jae-sung also hit the woodwork for Mainz but Leipzig gradually took control and made their own chances for Christopher Nkunku and Angelino. In a largely one-sided second half, Leipzig pushed Mainz back deep but struggled to create openings, although they did come close with Mohamed Simakan's double chance on the hour and Mukiele's shot.

Champions Bayern Munich kicked off their season on Friday with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach while fellow title contenders Borussia Dortmund crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday.

