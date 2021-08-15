The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day four of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

*Press conference copies after the end of day's play at Lord's.

Advertisement

*Report of the AFC Cup play-off match between Bengaluru FC and Club Eagles of Maldives in Male.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-IND-ATHLETES Sports minister promises expansion of TOPS, financial windfall for Tokyo performers New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Driven by India's best medal haul in Tokyo Olympics, the government will expand the size and scope of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) keeping the 2024 and 2028 Games in mind, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-CA CA clears top Australians for IPL return before T20 World Cup Melbourne, Aug 15 (PTI) Cricket Australia has cleared the way for the country's leading players to return to the rescheduled Indian Premier League in the UAE starting next month ahead of the T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-TEST-CHAPPELL-KOHLI If players truly believe in Test cricket, they need to appoint Kohli as their spokesperson: Chappell New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell wants world's leading players to converge and decide on a structure that needs to be built to save the future of Test cricket with India skipper Virat Kohli as their designated ''spokesperson''.

SPO-CRI-DEEPTI-LORDS-BELL Deepti Sharma rings in fourth day's play at Lord's London, Aug 15 (PTI) Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Sunday was bestowed with the honour by ringing the prestigious bell to mark the start of the fourth day's play in the second men's Test between India and England at the hallowed Lord's.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-TAMPERING Two England players trap ball with spikes, raise eyebrows London, Aug 15 (PTI) England team caused a minor flutter when two players tried playing a bit of ''football'' with the red Dukes during the post lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test. SPO-DAY-PM-OLYMPICS PM Modi lauds India's Olympic success in his Independence Day speech New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extolled the country's athletes for achieving spectacular Olympic success, saying their tremendous show has inspired the youth of the country.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-WC-YOUTH Youth World Championships: Indian U-18 recurve archers win two gold, three bronze Wroclaw, Aug 15 (PTI) Indian archers won all their matches in the recurve under-18 section to grab two gold and three bronze medals and continue their record-breaking spree in the Youth World Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-SIRAJ My finger on lips celebration is for haters: Siraj London, Aug 15 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj is taking wickets and his new mode of celebration involves an underlying message for all his critics asking them to just keep shut.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-BAIRSTOW If you’re scoring runs, you will be in team: Bairstow London, Aug 15 (PTI) England middle-order batsman Jonny Bairstow, who struck an elegant 57 against India in the second Test here, is unfazed by his struggle to keep his place in the team in recent times and said he focussed only on scoring runs when he gets an opportunity.

SPO-CRI-ATHERTON-ROOT Root's golden run of form is reward for some incredible work he did during lockdown: Atherton London, Aug 15 (PTI) Former captain Mike Atherton believes Joe Root is reaping the benefits of the ''incredible work'' the England Test skipper has put into his batting during COVID-19 lockdown last year.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri moves 13 places up at Wyndham Greensboro (US), Aug 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri left a few birdie chances but finished bogey free with a card of 3-under 67 that saw him jump 13 places to Tied-28th at the end of the third round of the Wyndham Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-IND-CAZOO Sharma eyes good finish despite last hole trouble at Cazoo Classic Kent (UK), Aug 15 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma was going great guns at 6-under through 17 holes and headed for a top-5 when he ran into a double bogey at the very last hole of the third round at Cazoo Classic here.

SPO-GOLF-IND-TVESA Tough third round for Tvesa Malik, slips down leaderboard Dumbarnie Links (Scotland), Aug 15 (PTI) Tvesa Malik had a poor third round carding 5-over 77 and slipped down to 67th place at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open after the end of the third round.

SPO-CRI-WI-BARBADOS-CWG Barbados to represent West Indies in Birmingham CWG St John's (Antigua), Aug 15 (PTI) The Barbados women's side will participate in next year's Commonwealth Games as West Indies' ''representative team'', Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WI-SEALES WI pacer Jayden Seales reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct Dubai, Aug 15 (PTI) West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Kingston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)