PM Modi to interact with Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo Paralympic Games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday via video-conferencing, his office said.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

The Prime Minister's Office said 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 17 at 11 am via video conferencing, the PMO said on Sunday.

This is India's biggest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games, it said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present during the interaction.

