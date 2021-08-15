Sports News Roundup: Tsitsipas making noise in Toronto with Big Three absent; Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas making noise in Toronto with Big Three absent

The 'Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal all decided to sit out this week's Masters 1000 event in Toronto but Stefanos Tsitsipas has provided plenty of buzz as he stormed into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up on Friday. The French Open finalist continued the stellar form he has displayed all season during a 6-1 6-4 thrashing of sixth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud that gave Tsitsipas his tour-leading 45th victory of the year.

Soccer-Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad

Paris St Germain presented Lionel Messi to fans inside the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday, but the Argentine was not included in the squad for the match. Messi took to the field pre-match along with fellow new recruits Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum, and spoke to the raucous crowd.

Soccer-Messi watches on as PSG make hard work of beating Strasbourg

Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as Paris St Germain made hard work of beating Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue their winning start to the new season. Not yet fully fit, Messi, along with Neymar and fellow new recruits Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, did not make the match squad, but saw his new club take an early lead through Mauro Icardi at Parc des Princes.

MLB roundup: Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first major league start to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert (1-1) is the fourth major-leaguer to throw a no-hitter in his first major-league start, and first since Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns against the Philadelphia Athletics on May 6, 1953.

Athletics-Britain's Ujah 'shocked and devastated' by positive test

British sprinter CJ Ujah said he was "shocked and devastated" after a positive drugs test that could see his country stripped of their Olympic silver medal in the 4x100m relay. The 27-year-old ran the first leg of the final in Tokyo as Britain narrowly missed gold, but has been provisionally suspended after prohibited substances showed up in tests.

NFL roundup: Justin Fields flourishes as Bears rally past Dolphins

Rookie Justin Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the host Chicago Bears a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to grab Fields with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback selected.

Soccer-Former West Germany and Bayern striker Mueller dies aged 75

Former West Germany striker Gerd Mueller, one of the game's greatest goalscorers who was nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday. Mueller netted 68 goals in 62 internationals, including the winner in the 1974 World Cup final, and is third in the all-time list of most goals in the global showpiece tournament with 14, behind Brazilian Ronaldo (15) and German Miroslav Klose (16).

Tennis-Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week's Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the Caribbean nation her father hails from. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring hundreds.

(With inputs from agencies.)