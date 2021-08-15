Left Menu

World Archery Youth C'Ship: Komalika Bari becomes junior recurve world champion, men's and mixed team also bag gold

Komalika Bari became the new under-21 recurve world champion at the Youth World Championships in Wroclaw on Sunday. India's Junior recurve archers also bagged gold in the men's and the mixed team event.

ANI | Wroclaw | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:40 IST
Parth Salunkhe and Komalika Bari in mixed team final (Photo: AAI). Image Credit: ANI
Komalika Bari became the new under-21 recurve world champion at the Youth World Championships in Wroclaw on Sunday. India's Junior recurve archers also bagged gold in the men's and the mixed team event. In the U21 men's recurve team final the Indian team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Aditya Choudhary, and Parth Sushant Salunkhe clinched the gold medal in a very exciting fashion. Indian trio came from behind to clinch the 5-3 win against Spain.

Parth Salunkhe later joined Komalika Bari in the mixed team event, to capture another gold for India. The duo produced a brilliant comeback against the Spanish duo to win 5-3 after being down 2-0 in the match. Earlier in the under-21 women's team bronze medal match, the trio of Komalika Bari, Tanisha Verma, and Tisha Punia lost 1-5 against Ukraine in what was India's first loss of the day.

Komalika Bari then grabbed her second gold of the day in the women's individual event after defeating Canales Elia of Spain by 7-3 in the final. She became the second Indian woman after Deepika Kumari to claim both the U-21 World Championship and the U-18 title. The cadet title was won by Bari in Madrid in 2019. Earlier, in the U18 men's recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar edged the team from France in a tight final. Indians see off the French team by 5-3.

Changmai later joined Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan very comfortably by 6-2 for the second recurve gold medal of the day. (ANI)

