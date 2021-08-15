India reach 181/6 at stumps on Day 4, ahead by 154 runs

India reached 181 for six in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test against England here on Sunday. The overall lead stood at 154 runs for the visitors.

Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were batting on 14 and 4 respectively when play was called off eight short of the stipulated 90 overs because of bad light at the Lord's.

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's.

Rahane and Pujara added exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket after India were struggling at 55 for three at the stroke of lunch.

Brief scores: India: 364 all out and 181/6 in 82 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61; Mark Wood 3/40) England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs.

