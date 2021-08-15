Left Menu

England players stamping ball with spikes raises eyebrows, Rathour feels "not deliberate"

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:54 IST
England players stamping ball with spikes raises eyebrows, Rathour feels "not deliberate"
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The England team caused a flutter when two of its players tried playing a bit of ''football'' with the red cherry during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test here.

A footage from the official broadcasters emerged where one England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball tampering flew thick and fast.

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour felt it was ''not deliberate''.

''We saw it much later but I don't think it was deliberate,'' Rathour said at the post-day press conference.

The Indian team hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.

The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter did not escalate and the umpires didn't change the ball.

In fact, when an Indian fan asked Stuart Broad on social media if it was intentional, the injured England seamer replied: ''Of course, it wasn't.'' Broad's explanation was that if the umpires needed to check the ball after the particular incident to ensure it hasn't been fiddled with, then every six would warrant a ball check.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021