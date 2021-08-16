Left Menu

Soccer-Bruno Henrique strikes again as Flamengo beat Sport 2-0

Bruno Henrique’s eighth goal of the season set Flamengo on the way to a 2-0 win over Sport in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday. Flamengo remained in fifth place on 27 points, 10 behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, although they have two games in hand. Sport have 15 points and are in 16th place in the 20-team standings, one place above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-08-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 02:35 IST
Soccer-Bruno Henrique strikes again as Flamengo beat Sport 2-0
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Bruno Henrique's eighth goal of the season set Flamengo on the way to a 2-0 win over Sport in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. The former Wolfsburg and Santos striker headed home in the 11th minute and Ronaldo put through his own goal early in the second half to seal the points for the home side.

The goal left Bruno Henrique top of the Serie A goalscoring charts. Flamengo remained in fifth place on 27 points, 10 behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, although they have two games in hand.

Sport have 15 points and are in 16th place in the 20-team standings, one place above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021