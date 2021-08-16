Soccer-Lamela hits double in dream Sevilla debut while Zidane sees red

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 04:27 IST
Erik Lamela enjoyed an ideal debut with Sevilla as he scored twice in a 3-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano in his new side's first game of the LaLiga season after visiting goalkeeper Luca Zidane was sent off early on. Zidane, the son of former Real Madrid coach Zinedine, had a nightmarish return to the top flight when he was shown a red card in the 16th minute for wiping out Sevilla midfielder Oussama Idrissi as he was about to score.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri beat substitute keeper Stole Dimitrievski from the spot to give Sevilla the lead and they always looked in control against Rayo, who won promotion back to LaLiga last season. Lamela, who joined Sevilla from Tottenham Hotspur as part of the deal which saw Spanish forward Bryan Gil move the other way, came off the bench to make his debut right after halftime and needed less than 10 minutes to make an impact.

He pounced on chaos in the Rayo box to ram a loose ball towards goal and it ended up in the net with the help of a heavy deflection off a visiting defender. The Argentine struck again in the 79th minute, getting into the box and sliding to the floor to connect with a low cross from En-Nesyri before embracing his new team mate and celebrating with the 15,000 fans who were back at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium for the first time in 17 months.

Lamela now has double the amount of league goals in 45 minutes with Sevilla as he managed in the last campaign with Tottenham and as many as the season before.

