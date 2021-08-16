Left Menu

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu stabbed in home invasion - reports

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-08-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 04:59 IST
Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu was stabbed in the abdomen during a home invasion at his house in Brisbane in the early hours of Monday morning, Australian media reported. The 47-year-old, who played 60 tests for the Wallabies around the turn of the century, was taken to hospital with three other members of his household after the incident in the south of the city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Queensland Police said in a statement that four residents of the house had been taken to a local hospital for treatment and that a man in his 40s had "serious injuries". "Police have two males in custody following a burglary and wounding in Coorparoo this morning," said the statement.

"Early information suggests a number of males were disturbed breaking into a dwelling there and a violent altercation left four members of the house injured." Number eight Kefu was a mainstay of the Wallabies pack during the later part of Australian rugby's golden era, helping his adopted country win the 1999 World Cup and hold onto the Bledisloe Cup for five successive years.

He coached Tonga at the 2019 Rugby World Cup finals, where they won one of four matches, and was reappointed to the job earlier this year.

