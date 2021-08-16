Left Menu

Soccer-Lukaku in line for derby debut, Kante expected to return, says Tuchel

We will try to prepare him to play against Arsenal and hopefully he can be on the pitch," Tuchel said. Midfielder N'Golo Kante, who missed Chelsea's first league game of the season as a precaution after ankle pain, is expected to be involved on Sunday, Tuchel added, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out of contention after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 09:08 IST
Soccer-Lukaku in line for derby debut, Kante expected to return, says Tuchel

Chelsea's returning striker Romelu Lukaku is in line to make his second debut for the club in Sunday's London derby against Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel said. Lukaku was not involved in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday as he was observing coronavirus protocols after travelling from Italy to re-join the club from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old returned to Chelsea in a reported 97.5 million pounds ($135 million) move seven years on from his departure after helping the Serie A side to their first league title in 11 years last season. "We expect Romelu to finish quarantine in time to be able to join the team training on Tuesday. We will try to prepare him to play against Arsenal and hopefully he can be on the pitch," Tuchel said.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante, who missed Chelsea's first league game of the season as a precaution after ankle pain, is expected to be involved on Sunday, Tuchel added, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out of contention after testing positive for COVID-19. "N'Golo felt discomfort in his ankle on Friday. He felt it in the warm-up to the Super Cup match against Villarreal. He played a little bit in pain and (on Friday) he felt it again," Tuchel said.

"We decided to take him out and not take any risk now at the beginning of the season. I think N'Golo will be back in the middle of the week to get ready for Arsenal. "Ruben has, unfortunately, had a positive test on Thursday. He is in isolation and following the protocol, and that's why he could not be in the (Palace) group."

($1 = 0.7214 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021