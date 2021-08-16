Left Menu

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Chinmoy Chatterjee

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former India national team defender Chinmoy Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 09:13 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former India national team defender Chinmoy Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday. He made his senior international debut against Malaysia in 1978 at the Asian Games in Bangkok and went on to represent India in four international matches during his career.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said: "It is really sad to hear that Mr. Chatterjee is no longer among us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief." AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "Mr. Chatterjee was an exceptional defender who enjoyed great success at the domestic and international levels. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

At the domestic level, he won the Santosh Trophy four times with Bengal, in 1976, 1977, 1978, and 1979. In club football, he has also won tournaments like the Calcutta Football League (1977, 81, 82, 85), the Federation Cup (1978, 85), Durand Cup (1978, 82) and many other other trophies in club football with East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

