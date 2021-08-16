Left Menu

These kind of wins you cherish for lifetime: Laxman lauds West Indies

As West Indies registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test, former India batsman VVS Laxman on Monday congratulated the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 10:08 IST
These kind of wins you cherish for lifetime: Laxman lauds West Indies
Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach celebrate victory over Pakistan. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As West Indies registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test, former India batsman VVS Laxman on Monday congratulated the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side. "What an incredible Test Match win by West Indies at Sabina Park. The kind of wins you cherish a lifetime. Great to see the manner in which they have registered some of their recent Test wins. Roach was brilliant and what an impressive future lies ahead of young Jayden Seales," tweeted Laxman.

Kemar Roach's resilience and grit helped West Indies walk away with a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series here at Sabina Park on Sunday. With this win, Windies have gone 1-0 up in the series and have added crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Chasing 168 for the win on Day 4, Windies lost its first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board as Kraigg Brathwaite (2), Kieran Powell (4), and Nkrumah Bonner (5) departed cheaply. Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then provided resistance as the duo put on 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Faheem Ashraf then one again triggered the collapse for West Indies and the hosts were reduced to 142/8, still needing 26 runs for the win. However, in the end, Roach held his own and he helped Windies register an one-wicket victory.

Earlier on Day 4, Pakistan was bundled out for 203 as Jayden Seales took his maiden fifer in Test cricket. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan as he played a knock of 55 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021