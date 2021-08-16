Left Menu

Tvesa finishes T-67th in Scottish Open as O'Toole wins title

India's other player in the field, Aditi Ashok, coming off a fourth place finish at the Olympics, had missed the halfway cut. In the final round, Tvesa struggled on the front nine with four bogeys against one birdie, and one bogey and birdie each on the back nine of the Dumbarnie Links.

Tvesa finishes T-67th in Scottish Open as O’Toole wins title
India's Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open with a final round of 75 that saw her finish Tied-67th here.

Tvesa, who struggled with the Links conditions through the week, had rounds of 73-72-77-75 and finished at 9-over. India's other player in the field, Aditi Ashok, coming off a fourth-place finish at the Olympics, had missed the halfway cut.

In the final round, Tvesa struggled on the front nine with four bogeys against one birdie, and one bogey and birdie each on the back nine of the Dumbarnie Links. She birdied the Par-5 15th on all four days.

Ryann O'Toole won the first title of her career.

At the start of the final day, few would have predicted that O'Toole would be the one holding the trophy at the prize distribution ceremony as the leaderboard included three Major Champions, six LPGA winners and seven LET champions.

Yet it was the Californian who serenely edged three shots clear of the field with a blemish-free 8-under par, taking her to 17-under.

Tied second was Major winner and two-time Olympic medal winner Lydia Ko, whose heroic 9-under par final round fell just short of fetching her a second title of the year.

Alongside Ko in second place, finishing with a 66, was the impressive Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul, the current leader on the LET's 2021 Race to the Costa del Sol.

