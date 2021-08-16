Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu stabbed, family injured in home invasion; Soccer-Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu stabbed, family injured in home invasion

Advertisement

Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu was stabbed in the abdomen and several of his family members injured in a home invasion at his house in Brisbane in the early hours of Monday morning, Australian media reported. The 47-year-old, who played 60 tests for the Wallabies around the turn of the century, was taken to hospital with three other members of his household after the incident in the south of the city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Soccer-Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad

Paris St Germain presented Lionel Messi to fans inside the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday, but the Argentine was not included in the squad for the match. Messi took to the field pre-match along with fellow new recruits Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, and Georginio Wijnaldum, and spoke to the raucous crowd.

MLB roundup: Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first major league start to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert (1-1) is the fourth major leaguer to throw a no-hitter in his first major-league start, and first since Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns against the Philadelphia Athletics on May 6, 1953.

Soccer-Bruno Henrique strikes again as Flamengo beat Sport 2-0

Bruno Henrique's eighth goal of the season set Flamengo on the way to a 2-0 win over Sport in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. The former Wolfsburg and Santos striker headed home in the 11th minute and Ronaldo put through his own goal early in the second half to seal the points for the home side.

Tennis-Federer to have knee surgery, has 'glimmer of hope' for return

Roger Federer will miss the upcoming U.S. Open and be sidelined for many months because he needs more knee surgery, an operation that the Swiss great said on Sunday will give him a "glimmer of hope" that he can resume his glittering career. The 40-year-old Federer, speaking on a video posted to his Instagram account, said doctors told him that in order to feel better for the medium- to long-term, he would need surgery on the knee that he injured again during the grass-court season.

Athletics-Britain's Ujah 'shocked and devastated' by positive test

British sprinter CJ Ujah said he was "shocked and devastated" after a positive drugs test that could see his country stripped of their Olympic silver medal in the 4x100m relay. The 27-year-old ran the first leg of the final in Tokyo as Britain narrowly missed gold, but has been provisionally suspended after prohibited substances showed up in tests.

NFL roundup: Justin Fields flourishes as Bears rally past Dolphins

Rookie Justin Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the host Chicago Bears a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to grab Fields with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback selected.

Soccer-Former West Germany and Bayern striker Mueller dies aged 75

Former West Germany striker Gerd Mueller, one of the game's greatest goalscorers who was nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday. Mueller netted 68 goals in 62 internationals, including the winner in the 1974 World Cup final, and is third in the all-time list of most goals in the global showpiece tournament with 14, behind Brazilian Ronaldo (15) and German Miroslav Klose (16).

Tennis-Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week's Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the Caribbean nation her father hails from. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring hundreds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)