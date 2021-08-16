I think our game can be more collective than before, says Barcelona coach Koeman

Left Menu

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said he would have preferred to have Argentine striker Lionel Messi in his team, but now there is no point thinking about this particular matter.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said he would have preferred to have Argentine striker Lionel Messi in his team, but now there is no point thinking about this particular matter. Koeman's remarks came as Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 4-2 on Sunday. Messi has already left Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), making it the most high-profile transfer of the summer.

"I think our game can be more collective than before, but I'd prefer to have Messi in my team. But if we don't have the player, it has to be the collective," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying. Koeman also picked out Memphis Depay, as someone who could be the standout performer for the club this season.

"He played a great game and he gave a great assist. He's always doing things. He's an example of a professional. He always works for the team and has improved his game. He has speed and is difficult to stop. I'm delighted to have a player like him," said Koeman. "Pique was the leader last year but this season he is better physically. His attitude has been exemplary, like that of the other veterans," he added. (ANI)

