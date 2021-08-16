Left Menu

WI vs Pak: Plan was to stay positive, was trying to take on every ball, says Roach

16-08-2021
Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach celebrate the win over Pakistan (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After playing a match-winning knock of 30 runs in the first Test against Pakistan, West Indies pacer Kemar Roach said his plan was to stay positive and take on every ball that was being delivered to him. "I have never been in a situation like that before, batting with the tail. I am part of the tail, so for me, it was to go out there and believe. That was the biggest thing -- to believe and stay positive -- and it worked, and I give thanks. The plan was to just stay positive. That's me. I was just trying to take on every ball as it came," ESPNcricinfo quoted Roach as saying.

"This is by far the most important innings so far. I was just trying to pick the gaps and run hard. My advice to Jayden was just protect the stumps. The biggest threat is the straight ball. He did it very well. He is a star for the future. His five wickets today speaks wonders about our cricket. All the best to him, and I wish him a great career," he added. Kemar Roach's resilience and grit helped West Indies walk away with a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series here at Sabina Park on Sunday.

With this win, the Windies have gone 1-0 up in the series and have added crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Chasing 168 for the win on Day 4, Windies lost its first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board as Kraigg Brathwaite (2), Kieran Powell (4), and Nkrumah Bonner (5) departed cheaply. Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then provided resistance as the duo put on 68 runs for the fourth wicket.

Faheem Ashraf then once again triggered the collapse for West Indies and the hosts were reduced to 142/8, still needing 26 runs for the win. However, in the end, Roach held his own and he helped Windies register a one-wicket victory. (ANI)

