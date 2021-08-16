Soccer-Bayern coach Nagelsmann eyes first title with first win at Super Cup

Bayern Munich's new coach Julian Nagelsmann is looking for his first win in his sixth game in charge when the German champions face Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Tuesday. The Bavarians dropped points in their season-opening 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday after failing also to win any of their four pre-season matches.

"It is normal that we need time with the late pre-season preparation," Nagelsmann told reporters on Monday. "You could see against Gladbach that we have room for improvement." Nagelsmann, who joined from RB Leipzig, has been under instant pressure and another slipup, this time against Dortmund and with the first title of the season on offer, could complicate matters for the 34-year-old.

"It would be nice to win the first title with the first win," said Nagelsmann, who succeeded Hansi Flick. "This is an important game, against an opponent who started well in the league this season. We will of course try to finally get a win. Hopefully it will work tomorrow."

Dortmund on Saturday crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 in their own Bundesliga opener, with striker Erling Haaland scoring two goals and setting up another three, as they destroyed the Frankfurt defence with lightning-quick counter attacks. The Norwegian forward had scored a hat-trick in their German Cup first round earlier this month.

"They have had a brilliant start to their season," Nagelsmann said. "What will be important is to control the space in front of our defence line. If we lose possession we need to immediately counter-press." Bayern are chasing a record-extending 10th consecutive league crown.

"We have to avoid deep passes behind the defensive line. We will try to win balls in our opponent's half and try to counter attack ourselves," Nagelsmann said. "Soccer is team work so we will try to work as a team tomorrow. Especially in defending against Haaland."

