Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Perera contracts COVID-19 ahead of South Africa series

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of the team's limited-overs series against South Africa at home next month, the country's cricket board said on Monday. He will isolate for two weeks as per the health protocols in the country, putting him in doubt for the home series against South Africa starting on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:17 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Perera contracts COVID-19 ahead of South Africa series
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of the team's limited-overs series against South Africa at home next month, the country's cricket board said on Monday. Perera, who will turn 31 on Tuesday, was named captain of Sri Lanka's 50-overs side in May in a major overhaul following disappointing results.

Perera was set to return to training after being sidelined with a shoulder injury ahead of the limited-overs series against India but will now have to spend more time on the sidelines. He will isolate for two weeks as per the health protocols in the country, putting him in doubt for the home series against South Africa starting on Sept. 2 in Colombo.

"He was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players yesterday (Sunday)," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. South Africa will play three one-day internationals followed by an identical number of Twenty20 matches, which will start on Sept. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021