Barca can reverse its financial situation in a year and a half, president says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Spain
FC Barcelona can reverse its poor financial situation within a year and a half, president Joan Laporta told a news conference on Monday, after explaining the club ended last year 451 million euros ($530.92 million) in the red.
"And I reckon that in a couple of years the club will be healthy," he told reporters, adding that the team had many potential sponsorship deals open to it.
($1 = 0.8495 euros)
