Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 5, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:54 IST
Scoreboard on the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings: 391 all out India 2nd Innings K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5 Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21 Cheteshwar Pujara c Joe Root b Mark Wood 45 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20 Ajinkya Rahane c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 61 Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Robinson 22 Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma lbw b Robinson 16 Mohammed Shami not out 56 Jasprit Bumrah not out 34 Extras: (B-2, LB-12, NB-1) 15 Total: 298/8 in 109.3 overs Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3, 155-4, 167-5, 175-6, 194-7, 209-8.

Bowling: James Anderson 25.3-6-53-0, Ollie Robinson 17-6-45-2, Mark Wood 18-4-51-3, Sam Curran 18-3-42-1, Moeen Ali 26-1-84-2, Joe Root 5-0-9-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

