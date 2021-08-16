Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:28 IST
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19, its cricket board said Monday.

Perera, who turns 31 on Tuesday, missed the recent home series against India because of injury after being sacked as captain following the tour by England at the start of the year.

He has played in 22 tests, 107 one-day internationals and 50 Twenty20 matches for his country. He has hit two centuries in tests and six in ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19, with the government reverting to nightly curfews and a ban on public gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021