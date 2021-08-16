Left Menu

Skating body sets out criteria for transgender competitors

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:40 IST
Skating body sets out criteria for transgender competitors
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Skating Union has detailed eligibility criteria for transgender athletes looking to take part in its events, following recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee.

Athletes transitioning from male to female will be unable to change their declaration for at least four years and will have to show their testosterone level in serum has been below a certain level for at least 12 months prior to their first competition.

''This policy is in place for the protection of women in sport and the promotion of the principles of fair competition,” the ISU said, adding its sole desire was to ''guarantee fairness and safety within the sport.'' Skaters who transition from female to male can compete in the men’s category without restriction provided the ISU receives a written and signed declaration of their gender identity.

The IOC in 2015 drew up a set of recommendations for including transgender athletes. It will soon release a new “framework” for their eligibility, taking into account newer scientific studies and allowing individual sports to have their own updated policies.

The IOC has allowed transgender athletes to participate at the Olympics since 2004 but none had done so openly until this year.

One of the most visible was Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman who competed in weightlifting for New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021