Left Menu

Sparta to host Europa game at empty venue after fan racism

PTI | Prague | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:42 IST
Sparta to host Europa game at empty venue after fan racism
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Sparta Prague will host its opening group-stage game in the Europa League behind closed doors due to racial abuse of a player by fans.

Sparta said on Monday it won’t appeal the punishment by UEFA.

The incidents took place during the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round match at home to Monaco on Aug 3.

A group of fans directed monkey chants at Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni after he scored the opening goal in the first half, and again when the game was over.

Monaco coach Niko Kovac said his team was disgusted by the behaviour.

Kovac's team won 2-0 and followed up with a 3-1 home victory in the second leg.

Sparta said it identified the fans responsible for the abuse and banned them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021